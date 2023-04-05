News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 05
USD
388.32
EUR
424.98
RUB
4.89
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.32
EUR
424.98
RUB
4.89
Show news feed
Artsakh health ministry: Lives of 4 women transferred to Stepanakert hospital not at risk
Artsakh health ministry: Lives of 4 women transferred to Stepanakert hospital not at risk
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The lives of the four women who were transferred to the Stepanakert hospital are not in any risk, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ministry of Health informs.

Russian peacekeepers tried to transport 27 persons—including children, women, and elderly—from Goris, Armenia to Artsakh, but Azerbaijani "eco-activists" prohibited the movement of vehicles at the blocked section of the Goris-Stepanakert motorway.

Due to this intervention of Azerbaijanis, four women from Artsakh felt ill.

The Russian peacekeepers ensured the arrival of an ambulance, and these four women were transferred to the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh capital Stepanakert.

All were given appropriate medical first aid and are currently under medical supervision.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos