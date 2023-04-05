Artsakh health ministry: Lives of 4 women transferred to Stepanakert hospital not at risk

The lives of the four women who were transferred to the Stepanakert hospital are not in any risk, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ministry of Health informs.
Russian peacekeepers tried to transport 27 persons—including children, women, and elderly—from Goris, Armenia to Artsakh, but Azerbaijani "eco-activists" prohibited the movement of vehicles at the blocked section of the Goris-Stepanakert motorway.
Due to this intervention of Azerbaijanis, four women from Artsakh felt ill.
The Russian peacekeepers ensured the arrival of an ambulance, and these four women were transferred to the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh capital Stepanakert.
All were given appropriate medical first aid and are currently under medical supervision.