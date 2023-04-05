3 of 4 women transferred to Stepanakert hospital due to Azerbaijani ‘eco-activists’ intervention are discharged

Four women had felt ill due to the intervention of Azerbaijani "eco-activists" at the blocked section of the Goris-Stepanakert motorway on Tuesday evening, and these women were taken to the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert, the Artsakh Ministry of Health reports.
These persons were in a severe psychological and stressful state.
Appropriate medical care was provided to them by the doctors at the aforesaid hospital, three of these women are already discharged from this medical center, and the other one remains under medical supervision.