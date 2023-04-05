News
Ban on dairy products’ export from Armenia to Russia comes into force today
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The ban on the export of dairy products from Armenia to Russia comes into force today.

Negotiations with the Russian side are ongoing in order to resume the export of Armenian dairy products to Russia. Anush Harutyunyan, head of the information, consultation, and public relations department of the Food Safety Inspectorate of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

As reported earlier, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) of Russia had petitioned to the veterinary service of Armenia with a request to suspend the supply of dairy products to Russia as of April 5. It was noted that Armenian dairy processing enterprises use raw materials produced in Iran, to which Rosselkhoznadzor has imposed restrictive measures.

Touching on this matter, Armenia's Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan had noted that there are organizations in Iran that are in the Eurasian register, and therefore it is allowed to buy milk cream from them and use it in products that are exported to Russia.
