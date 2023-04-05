Karabakh state minister: From now on it will be possible to travel from Artsakh to Armenia in case of urgent need

From now on, it will be possible to travel from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia in case of urgent need. Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan wrote about this on Facebook.

"After Azerbaijan blocked the road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, for a long time the people of Artsakh were deprived of the opportunity to travel from Artsakh to Armenia for various needs.

"Taking into account the constantly arising problems in people's lives/death of a relative [(Republic of Armenia)], funeral in the RA, split families—severe illness, surgery of a family member in the RA, etc./and the increase in tension, in recent days Russian peacekeepers have started to periodically transfer from Artsakh to Armenia people facing such problems.

"In order to keep the aforementioned process under control and to protect our citizens from possible Azerbaijani provocations in the blocked section of the road, from now on, it will be possible to head from Artsakh to Armenia in case of extreme need, naturally through Russian peacekeepers, only with prior petition to the center for ensuring cooperation with the Russian peacekeeping contingent and with the center's permission.

“As for people with health problems and needing medical assistance, their transfer to the RA will be organized through the Artsakh representation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, under the instructions of the AR [(Artsakh Republic)] Ministry of Health.

"At the same time, we inform that the news about the evacuation of Artsakh residents by Russian peacekeepers or the transfer of a large number of Artsakh residents to the RA are untrue, they are another manifestation of Azerbaijani information attacks," Artsakh Minister of State wrote.