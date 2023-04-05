News
Wednesday
April 05
News
Japan plans to develop cooperation with NATO
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The government of Japan intends to continue the development of cooperation with NATO "in the conditions when the security situation in the world is becoming more complicated" and welcomes Finland's membership in the alliance, said Hirokazu Matsuno, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minister of Japan, at Wednesday’s press conference.

"In the conditions when the security situation in the world is becoming more complicated, the cooperation of countries that profess shared principles is more than important," Matsuno stated.

He emphasized that Tokyo "supports Finland's decision to join NATO" and "welcomes the efforts to complete the process of joining the alliance".

"At a time when the international community is at a historic crossroads, we [i.e., Japan] intend to continue developing cooperation with NATO, to support and strengthen a free and transparent international order based on the letter of the law," he added.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto on Tuesday handed the declaration of Finland’s accession to NATO to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, marking the end of the Finland's formal protocol of accession to NATO.
