Sweden court overturns police ban on Koran burning protests

A Swedish court overturned a police move to ban two Koran burning protests, as five suspected Islamists were arrested for plotting a "terrorist act" over a similar demonstration, AFP reported.
The burning of Islam's holy book outside Turkey's embassy in Stockholm in January angered the Muslim world, sparking weeks of protests and calls for a boycott of Swedish goods, and holding up Sweden's NATO membership bid.
The Stockholm Administrative Court overturned a police decision to ban two subsequent Koran burning protests in February, saying security risk concerns were not enough to limit the right to demonstrate.
The "police authority did not have sufficient support for its decisions," judge Eva-Lotta Hedin said.
Swedish police had authorized the January protest organized by Rasmus Paludan, a Swedish-Danish activist who has already been convicted for racist abuse.
Paludan also provoked rioting in Sweden last year when he went on a tour of the country and publicly burned copies of the Koran.
Police subsequently refused to authorize two other requests by a private individual and an organization to hold Koran burnings outside the Turkish and Iraqi embassies in Stockholm in February.
Police argued that the January protest had made Sweden "a higher priority target for attacks."