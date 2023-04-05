Cuba ambassador to Armenia President: Our peoples have lot of commonalities, especially their warm-heartedness

The newly appointed Ambassador of Cuba to Armenia, Oscar Santana Leon, presented his credentials to President Vahagn Khachaturyan.
Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment, Vahagn Khachaturyan wished him success and fruitful work during his diplomatic service.
In his speech, the President particularly noted: “I am sure that your appointment will have a big role in the development of relations between our countries. We are really friendly countries and the geographic distance doesn’t impede the continuation of our friendship. Cuba is a well-known country in the world, it’s also a unique country, and after 1959, it became even more prominent. We are sure that the achievements you had during these years and have today will be continuous. With your appointment, we will also enhance our joint activities even further.”
Expressing his gratitude for the reception and congratulations, the newly appointed Ambassador noted: “First of all, I want to thank you for this reception and the warm words. Even though our countries are small, we have managed to preserve our friendly relations for many years, and despite the geographic distance, our peoples have quite a lot of commonalities, especially in their warm-heartedness.”
During the meeting, the sides discussed the opportunities for cooperation between Armenia and Cuba, particularly in the fields of healthcare, advanced technologies, and agriculture.
The President presented to the newly appointed Ambassador some details on the regional realities in the South Caucasus. In his speech, Vahagn Khachaturyan touched upon the blockade of the Lachin Humanitarian Corridor by Azerbaijan and the threat of a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, resulting from it.
During the meeting, both sides attached importance to the cooperation between Armenia and Cuba on international platforms and emphasized the need for joint efforts aimed at making bilateral relations closer.