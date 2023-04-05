Single online platform proposed to be created for Armenia apartment buildings’ management

It is proposed to create a unified electronic platform where the management bodies of Armenia’s apartment buildings will post their notifications, notices and reports, as a result of which all owners will have the opportunity to learn about the discussed issues through the respective website and, if they wish, participate in the adoption of the aforementioned decisions and familiarize themselves with the reports. Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Vache Terteryan said this on Wednesday, presenting—in the first reading—the draft law on addenda to the law on the management of apartment buildings at the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment Protection.

In the current order, the management of Armenia’s apartment building sends notices to the owners of a building to hold a meeting or inform them in order to make a decision. The governing body also submits reports on the performance of work and the financial resources spent.

These notices are sent by postal service, delivered by hand, or posted in visible places on a building. But sending notifications, notices, and reports in the above manner is not an efficient way, as often the unit owners of a building do not receive the notice due to being away from home or for other reasons, and the notices posted in a visible place are in some cases torn or removed shortly after being posted.

The aforementioned bill was approved by the aforesaid parliamentary committee.

In the second reading, the proposed additions and amendments to the law on garbage removal and sanitation and to the code on administrative offenses were discussed, and editorial changes were made in them.

These proposed additions and amendments also were approved by the aforementioned parliamentary committee