Biden to visit UK, Ireland

US President Joe Biden will visit the UK and Ireland, from April 11 to 14, reports the White House.
“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14. President Biden will first travel to Belfast, Northern Ireland from April 11-12 to mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities. The President will then travel to Ireland from April 12-14. He will discuss our close cooperation on the full range of shared global challenges. He will also hold various engagements, including in Dublin, County Louth, and County Mayo, where he will deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people,” reads, in particular, the respective White House statement.