Red Cross visits Lebanese Armenian man held in Azerbaijan
Red Cross visits Lebanese Armenian man held in Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday visited Vicken Euljekjian, a Lebanese Armenian who is detained in Azerbaijan, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the ICRC Armenia office.

They added that Euljekjian was permitted to speak with his family over the phone.

Euljekjian was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Azerbaijani capital Baku. He was charged in Azerbaijan under the latter’s criminal code articles on "mercenary", "terrorism", and "illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan."
