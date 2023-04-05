Stepanakert: Provocation against Karabakh kids, women is equally directed against Russian peacekeepers

By Mariam Levina

The provocation against the children and women of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is equally directed against the Russian peacekeeping contingent. This was stated by David Babayan, adviser and representative-at large of the Artsakh president, commenting—at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am—on the incident that happened Tuesday, when the Azerbaijani military did not allow a group of children and women going to Artsakh to pass through the Lachin corridor.

"Azerbaijan mocks not only the peacekeepers, but also mocks Russia, the Russian leadership. If there was an agreement, why, by what right did they stop, make fun of women and children? Azerbaijanis have made fun of Artsakh children and women in the presence of Russian peacekeepers, knowing that the peacekeepers will not allow physical retaliation, but will try to avoid open conflict. But if something were to happen, who would bear accountability? What image losses would Russia suffer? Huge. And even now, Russia is suffering enormous damage to [its] image. This is exactly what Azerbaijan, Turkey, and a number of other countries are striving for," Babayan stated.