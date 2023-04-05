Iran MPs slam Azerbaijan appointment of ambassador to Israel

Some 210 Iranian parliament lawmakers in a statement have condemned the opening of the embassy of Azerbaijan in the occupied Palestinian territories as well as the appointment of an Azerbaijani envoy in the region while urging the Iranian foreign ministry to take action in this regard, IRNA reported.
The statement issued on Wednesday said that the government of Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Israel and introduced its ambassador to the “fake regime in an unbelievable act that was against the Islamic world’s interests.”
Also, the Iranian lawmakers urged the Arab and Islamic governments, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Inter-Parliamentary Union to condemn Azerbaijan's aforesaid move.