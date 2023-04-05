Karabakh ombudsman: Incident proves behavior of obvious, undisguised lying, misleading international community

Iran MPs slam Azerbaijan appointment of ambassador to Israel

Biden to visit UK, Ireland

Single online platform proposed to be created for Armenia apartment buildings’ management

Sergey Kopyrkin: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are doing everything within their powers

Azerbaijan attempts to transfer Armenian patients to Shushi hospital under Azerbaijani control

Sweden court overturns police ban on Koran burning protests

Karabakh presidential adviser: Azerbaijan shamelessly violated arrangement with Russian peacekeepers

Belarus envoy: No disagreements between Armenia, CSTO

Red Cross visits Lebanese Armenian man held in Azerbaijan

Japan plans to develop cooperation with NATO

Stratfor: EU observers’ deployment in Armenia could deter Azerbaijan from large-scale attack

Stepanakert: Provocation against Karabakh kids, women is equally directed against Russian peacekeepers

Karabakh MFA: International community inaction to violations of human rights is tantamount to tacit approval

Economy minister: Armenia tries to focus more on medium and high-tech products (PHOTOS)

Cuba ambassador to Armenia President: Our peoples have lot of commonalities, especially their warm-heartedness

Pashinyan discusses matters presented in international reports about Armenia, working group is set up

Ban on dairy products’ export from Armenia to Russia comes into force today

Russia MFA spox calls Trump arrest evidence of ‘crisis of liberalism’

Karabakh state minister: From now on it will be possible to travel from Artsakh to Armenia in case of urgent need

3 of 4 women transferred to Stepanakert hospital due to Azerbaijani ‘eco-activists’ intervention are discharged

Byblos Bank Armenia launches Google PayTM support for cardholders

Third world war could be unleashed under Biden's leadership, Trump says

Newspaper: Details announced from meeting of Armenia parliament inquiry committee on 2020 war circumstances

Artsakh health ministry: Lives of 4 women transferred to Stepanakert hospital not at risk

Trump becomes first former US president to be indicted

Karabakh police: Russian peacekeepers ambulance 4 women to Stepanakert

Artsakh Ombudsman presents details on Goris-Stepanakert road incident

State minister: Azerbaijanis prohibit 27 Karabakh residents’ entry to Artsakh, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers

Trump stands before New York court

Trump arrested

Armenia premier, Sweden MPs discuss cooperation agenda

Armenia PM Pashinyan receives Russia deputy premier: There is need for more dynamic contacts

Yerevan ex-mayor Hrachya Sargsyan appointed Armenia PM adviser

Slovakia legislature delegation lays flowers at Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Iraqi Kurdistan, Baghdad sign agreement on oil exports’ resumption

Belgium police raid European People's Party headquarters in Brussels

Alen Simonyan: Sweden is one of important partners in context of Armenia-EU relations

Turkey creating new air defense system

NATO chief confident that Sweden will soon become full NATO member

More than 140 hectares of land in Karabakh remains uncultivated due to Azerbaijan terrorist behavior

International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to provide €92.3M loan to Armenia

Slovakia parliament foreign affairs committee chief: Lachin crisis is not matter of environmentalists at all

Alen Simonyan: I invite Levon Ter-Petrosyan to only instance endowed with primary mandate, Armenia National Assembly

Armenia legislature committee approves Anahit Manasyan’s candidacy for ombudsperson’s office

Armenia First President: Ruling faction is obligated to launch parliament speaker Alen Simonyan's dismissal

Croatia MPs visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

12 medical patients transferred from Artsakh to Armenia, 6 others return

Armenia-US economic cooperation agenda is discussed (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan military pilots test night flights

Resident, 26, diagnosed with foot amputation after landmine explosion in Karabakh

Yerevan city council shall elect new mayor on April 11 but ruling faction to not nominate candidate

Mirzoyan, Romania Chamber of Deputies vice-speaker attend opening of exhibition dedicated to Romanian Armenian

Armenia parliament committee debating on selecting ombudsperson candidate

Yahoo News: District attorney turns all charges against Trump into felony counts

Bloomberg: NATO chief calls on allies to donate €500M to Ukraine annually

UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore traffic through Lachin corridor

10,000 US Army soldiers suffer from obesity after pandemic

Newspaper: Azerbaijanis set up 11 military posts already at Armenia border

Sweden researchers create batteries from wood, coconut, lemon

Volkswagen plans to drop Golf model

Ararat Mirzoyan meets with Romania Senate acting speaker, they discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Iran, Azerbaijan exchange protest notes

Karabakh MP: Shushi villages not under Azerbaijani control but intercommunity roads are under target

Armenia deputy FM: Azerbaijan stance is aimed at undermining efforts to establish stability, peace in Caucasus

GRECO: Armenia has made some progress in corruption prevention

Vladimir Kolokoltsev: Any attempt to create divide in Russia-Armenia relations will be futile

Aliyev receives Selcuk Bayraktar, talks about role of his company's products in aggression against Karabakh

Alen Simonyan: Armenia attaches importance to parliamentary cooperation with Croatia

Civil society asks UN Human Rights Commissioner to send monitoring mission to Karabakh, Armenia

Stoltenberg: Finland will join NATO on Tuesday

Armenia soldiers to be prohibited from making public calls, statements

Armenia’s Mirzoyan: Despite all difficulties we continue talks with Azerbaijan in good faith

Parliament speaker: Armenia is faithful to peace agenda in South Caucasus

At least 3 dead, 8 others injured in Marseille night shootings

Mehdi Khorsand: Iran will not be silent if Azerbaijan takes any step in Armenia’s Syunik Province

Rubinyan: Considerably better situation created after Armenia, Azerbaijan representatives’ meeting

Poland sends MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine

Armenia FM: We view EU mission deployment as valuable instrument to promote peace in region

Armenia opposition MP Mher Sahakyan released from custody