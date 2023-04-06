News
‘Spies’ photograph new Kia Rio again
‘Spies’ photograph new Kia Rio again
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

A fresh dose of “spy” photos of the new generation four-door Kia Rio has appeared. As Колеса reports, the shots were taken in South Korea—but this model is not sold there—, and they were published on the Naver online platform by a user whose nickname can be translated as Ari (아리).

Today, there are actually two Rios in the brand's range: a global one, and one that was manufactured in Russia. The first one carries the factory index YB. In Europe and Australia it is presented exclusively in the form of a five-door hatchback, while in America and the Middle East there is still a sedan.

The Russian Kia Rio—the FB, sedan and hatch—is related to the Chinese model Kia K2, its manufacture was stopped last year after the start of the well-known events, although, judging by the websites of local dealers, these cars are still available.

As for the photographed prototype, it is clearly the future "worldwide" sedan. Rio will change its look, as the silhouette will be stretched, headlights and lanterns will become narrower, and there will be additional windows in the rear supports of the sunroof.

The dimensions of the new generation Kia Rio are not yet known, but judging by the photos, this sedan will be larger than the previous one. The length of the actual four-door model is 4,385mm, and the wheelbase is 2,580mm. For Russia, the indicators of this four-door model are 4,420mm and 2,600mm, respectively.
