Azerbaijanis shoot at Artsakh civilian working in field

On Wednesday, the Azerbaijani side once again violated the ceasefire and shot at Robert Beglaryan, 48, a resident of Khnapat village of the Askeran region, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Police inform.
At around 4pm, Beglaryan was targeted by Azerbaijani servicemen while he was carrying out agricultural work with a tractor in Khnapat.
This Artsakh resident was shot at from Azerbaijani combat positions, as a result of which agricultural work was stopped.
The police have prepared a respective report to submit to the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.