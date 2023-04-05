News
Azerbaijanis shoot at Artsakh civilian working in field
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

On Wednesday, the Azerbaijani side once again violated the ceasefire and shot at Robert Beglaryan, 48, a resident of Khnapat village of the Askeran region, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Police inform.

At around 4pm, Beglaryan was targeted by Azerbaijani servicemen while he was carrying out agricultural work with a tractor in Khnapat.

This Artsakh resident was shot at from Azerbaijani combat positions, as a result of which agricultural work was stopped.

The police have prepared a respective report to submit to the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.
