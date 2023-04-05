Directions of cooperation with Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are discussed (PHOTOS)

A consultation was held Wednesday, with the participation of the newly appointed head of the center for ensuring cooperation with the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and staff members, Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan informed on Facebook.
The directions of cooperation with the peacekeepers, the ways of organizing respective work, the principles and approaches of making decisions regarding the competence of the aforementioned center, and the matters related to subjecting the related activities to legal regulation were discussed.