News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 06
USD
388.32
EUR
424.98
RUB
4.89
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.32
EUR
424.98
RUB
4.89
Show news feed
Car, with teacher behind steering wheel, hits 10-year-old girl in Armenia’s Vardenis
Car, with teacher behind steering wheel, hits 10-year-old girl in Armenia’s Vardenis
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A road accident took place Wednesday in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 3:40pm, the local police received a call from the Vardenis town medical center that a young girl with injuries was brought to them by unknown persons.

The police found out that the aforesaid girl is Maria K., 10, a resident of Gegharkunik.

Also, police and patrol officers found out that on the same day, at around 3:30pm, Gegharkunik resident Gegham H., 38, had hit Maria K. with the car he was driving on a Vardenis street.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched proceedings into this incident.

Gegham H. works as a history teacher in the secondary school of a Geghakunik village.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos