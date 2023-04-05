Car, with teacher behind steering wheel, hits 10-year-old girl in Armenia’s Vardenis

A road accident took place Wednesday in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.
At around 3:40pm, the local police received a call from the Vardenis town medical center that a young girl with injuries was brought to them by unknown persons.
The police found out that the aforesaid girl is Maria K., 10, a resident of Gegharkunik.
Also, police and patrol officers found out that on the same day, at around 3:30pm, Gegharkunik resident Gegham H., 38, had hit Maria K. with the car he was driving on a Vardenis street.
The Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched proceedings into this incident.
Gegham H. works as a history teacher in the secondary school of a Geghakunik village.