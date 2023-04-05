News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 06
USD
388.32
EUR
424.98
RUB
4.89
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.32
EUR
424.98
RUB
4.89
Show news feed
Karabakh state minister: Azerbaijanis blocked road saying entry is allowed in case of accepting Azerbaijan citizenship
Karabakh state minister: Azerbaijanis blocked road saying entry is allowed in case of accepting Azerbaijan citizenship
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijanis blocked the road of Artsakh Armenians and announced that entry will be allowed only if they accept Azerbaijani citizenship. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan noted this in an interview with the Public Television of Armenia.

"Azerbaijan has changed the purpose and motivation of blocking the road. This is an obvious provocation by the Azerbaijanis, as they tried not only to obstruct the entry to [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert, but also to create a climate of fear," Nersisyan emphasized.

He dismissed the statements of the Azerbaijani side claiming that they showed humanity and urgently transferred the women—who had felt ill due to the Azerbaijanis’ break-in to their car—to a medical facility.

"These assessments and explanations of Azerbaijan are so simplistic and false; I would describe it as follows: Azerbaijan suffocated people, after which it tried to give artificial respiration in order to announce that it saved people's lives. The situation was directly provoked by the Azerbaijanis. As a result of the provocative actions, what should happen to the elderly women? With those actions, they surely had predicted such a situation, after which, when the Russian peacekeepers tried to include an ambulance, the Azerbaijanis immediately presented themselves as medical workers in order to provide medical assistance. And it is noteworthy that when the peacekeepers offered to call an ambulance from [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert, they [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] demonstratively offered to provide medical assistance in Shushi. And after receiving a refusal, they prohibited the possibility of emergency vehicles to approach the given location, and in fact, the Reus peacekeepers gave priority to the maintaining the health of our citizens in the given situation. It was demonstrative and also aimed to demonstrate humanism, and in that way they [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] tried to cover up their action, but in fact they directly prohibited the approach of our ambulance," said the Minister of State of Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM on Azerbaijan not allowing Karabakh residents to go home: This was another shocking incident
The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh continues to be tense due to the ongoing closure of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan…
 Children of Armenia Fund launches appeal for kids under blockade in Artsakh
The organization first launched its programs in Stepanakert in 2022, providing access to preschool education and speech therapy to children ages 3-6…
 Tatoyan Foundation: Azerbaijan government agents, ‘eco-activists,’ creating major problems in Artsakh
What happened once again proves that…
 Karabakh ombudsman: Incident proves behavior of obvious, undisguised lying, misleading international community
Azerbaijani “eco-activists” blockaded the passage of 27 Artsakh civilians from Armenia to Artsakh...
 Sergey Kopyrkin: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are doing everything within their powers
The Russian ambassador to Armenia commented on Tuesday’s incident when the Azerbaijanis did not allow a group of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents to visit their relatives in Artsakh...
 Azerbaijan attempts to transfer Armenian patients to Shushi hospital under Azerbaijani control
Artak Beglaryan, the former state minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), gave details of the incident…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos