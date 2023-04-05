Tatoyan Foundation: Azerbaijan government agents, ‘eco-activists,’ creating major problems in Artsakh

What happened once again proves that the agents of the Azerbaijani government, the "eco-activists," are creating serious problems in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). This is noted in a statement issued Wednesday by the Center for Law and Justice "Tatoyan" Foundation. The statement reads as follows:

On April 4, on the 114th day of the Artsakh's road of life blockage, agents of the Azerbaijani government terrorized 27 citizens going from Goris to Stepanakert and hindered their movement.

The so-called Azerbaijani "eco-activists" broke into vehicles, terrorized and threatened people. The Azerbaijani side notes that there were male passengers in the vehicles, allegedly trying to justify their actions. The evidence shows that among those who went to Stepanakert there were exclusively Artsakh citizens, mostly elderly people, children and persons with disabilities. As a result of what happened, the well-being of 4 women worsened. To give the opportunity to enter Artsakh, the Azerbaijani "eco-activists" illegally put forward preconditions: "accept Azerbaijani citizenship" and check all persons. The above mentioned once again proves that the "eco-activists" who blocked the road of life in Artsakh have nothing to do with the environment or nature protection. Those "eco-activists" act at the instigation of the Azerbaijani authorities and under their auspices, they pursue political goals. Some of them are either acting and former military personnel, or work in the bodies of the Azerbaijani government. The "eco-activists" who have blocked the way of life in Artsakh are filled with hatred for Armenians and are engaged in propaganda of the hostility of the Azerbaijani authorities. Moreover, by banning people from entering Artsakh, they prove that the Azerbaijani authorities are implementing a policy of ethnic cleansing.

The vehicles going to Stepanakert accompanied by Russian peacekeepers had to return to Goris due to the situation.

People were deprived of the opportunity to unite with their families.

What happened once again proves that the agents of the Azerbaijani government, the "eco-activists", are creating serious problems in Artsakh and are try to mislead the international community with fictitious humanitarian steps in that context.

The Center for Law and Justice "Tatoyan" Foundation discussed all the details and information with the Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman, who confirmed the information.

The Center for Law and Justice Center "Tatoyan" Foundation and the Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman presented all the facts about the real intentions of the "eco-activists" who blocked the road of life connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outside world, their anti-Armenian (Armenophobic) policies and direct connection with the Azerbaijani authorities in a 300-page report that was sent international organizations.

This announcement will also be sent to international organizations.

The aforesaid report is accessible here.