Newspaper: Hand-to-hand fight occurs between Armenian, Azerbaijani soldiers in Armenia village

Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: (…) a hand-to-hand fight took place between the Azerbaijanis who infiltrated Tegh village [of Armenia’s Syunik Province] and the RA soldiers.

One of the local residents told the reason for the hand-to-hand fight. After the Azerbaijanis occupied the pastures of Tegh, when they started to carry out fortification work and put up [military] posts, putting Azerbaijani flags on it, the Armenian position holders also did the same.

The Azerbaijanis told our soldiers that they did not want to see the RA flag up close, and ordered to place [the RA flag] a few dozens of meters away from them, in the depth of the RA territory. But our [soldiers] did not retreat, and as a result of which there was a hand-to-hand fight, a tug of war, and despite our [soldiers] were several times less than the Azerbaijanis, they won in the hand-to-hand combat.