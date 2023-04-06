News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 06
USD
388.32
EUR
424.98
RUB
4.89
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.32
EUR
424.98
RUB
4.89
Show news feed
Children of Armenia Fund launches appeal for kids under blockade in Artsakh
Children of Armenia Fund launches appeal for kids under blockade in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) has announced its commitment to raising funds in support of the children and families in Artsakh during these turbulent times. Despite the ongoing blockade, COAF remains steadfast in its mission to provide crucial interventions, such as early childhood education, speech therapy, psychological care, and social work support.

The organization first launched its programs in Stepanakert in 2022, providing access to preschool education and speech therapy to children ages 3-6, as well as critical psychological and social services to support both children and adults affected by the ongoing crisis in the region. As the situation in Artsakh intensifies, children are most affected, with significant emotional stress such as insomnia, nightmares and difficulty expressing themselves.

COAF's team of nine dedicated women in Stepanakert is addressing the devastating impact of the recent war on the well-being of children in the region. In response, COAF is providing essential psychological programs aimed at helping children cope with the trauma and challenges. All of the education program instructors are psychologists,  ensuring that children receive the best possible care and support.

As the situation in Artsakh continues to deteriorate, COAF's Artsakh Spring appeal aims to provide a glimmer of hope for the children and families impacted by the conflict by offering comprehensive support services. This appeal presents a unique opportunity for people worldwide to unite and make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need. By donating to COAF, supporters can join a movement that prioritizes the well-being of affected children and families while also contributing to the long-term resilience of these communities. This is an opportunity to demonstrate that these communities are not forgotten and to create a significant impact on their lives.

To support this cause, click the link ( https://bit.ly/3UbteNi ) and donate today.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM on Azerbaijan not allowing Karabakh residents to go home: This was another shocking incident
The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh continues to be tense due to the ongoing closure of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan…
 Tatoyan Foundation: Azerbaijan government agents, ‘eco-activists,’ creating major problems in Artsakh
What happened once again proves that…
 Karabakh state minister: Azerbaijanis blocked road saying entry is allowed in case of accepting Azerbaijan citizenship
Azerbaijan has changed the purpose and motivation of blocking the road….
 Karabakh ombudsman: Incident proves behavior of obvious, undisguised lying, misleading international community
Azerbaijani “eco-activists” blockaded the passage of 27 Artsakh civilians from Armenia to Artsakh...
 Sergey Kopyrkin: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are doing everything within their powers
The Russian ambassador to Armenia commented on Tuesday’s incident when the Azerbaijanis did not allow a group of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents to visit their relatives in Artsakh...
 Azerbaijan attempts to transfer Armenian patients to Shushi hospital under Azerbaijani control
Artak Beglaryan, the former state minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), gave details of the incident…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos