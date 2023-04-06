Beef increases in price by 18.9%, pork drops by 13.8%, bread, pasta, cheese prices go up in Armenia

Food prices in Armenia have increased by an average of 5.1% over the course of a year, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Statistics Committee.

In March 2023, compared to March 2022, the country recorded a 5.1% inflation of food and non-alcoholic beverages, whereas compared to February 2023, a 2.2% deflation.

In March 2023, compared to February, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 3.3-1.3% in all monitored cities of Armenia; the highest rate of deflation was recorded in Gyumri. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages in the capital, Yerevan, decreased by 2.2%.

In March 2023 compared to March 2022, the price of maize decreased by 9.2%, lentils by 5.3%, rice by 3.1%, beans by 2.7%, flour by 2.6%, peas by 0.2%; and compared to February 2023, by 4.9%, 1.9%, 1.3%, 0.5%, 2.8% and 3.3%, respectively.

In March 2023, compared to March 2022, the country recorded an inflation of 7.3% for bread and 7.6% for pasta, whereas a 1.9% and 1.2% deflation, respectively, compared to February 2023.

In the sugar and sugar product group, in March 2023 compared to March 2022, a 10.9% decrease in price was recorded, and compared to February 2023—1.9%.

In March 2023, compared to March 2022, there was an 18.9% inflation in beef and a 13.8% deflation in pork.

The price of eggs in Armenia decreased by 1.1% in March 2023 compared to March 2022, and by 5.8% compared to February 2023.

Margarine and cheese prices increased by 10.8% and 15.4%, respectively, in March 2023 compared to March 2022, while decreased by 3.0% and 0.5%, respectively, compared to February 2023.

In March 2023, compared to March 2022, vegetable oil and butter prices decreased by 20% and 0.1%, respectively, and compared to February 2023, by 6.8% and 0.3%, respectively.

In March 2023, compared to March 2022, the price of potatoes increased by 4.5%, cucumber by 12%, and beetroot and carrot prices decreased by 20.9% and 14%, respectively.

At the same time, the price of poultry increased by 1.6% in March 2023 compared to March 2022, lamb by 3.4%, sour cream by 6.2%, and fresh milk by 8.4%.

In March 2023, compared to February, the average drop in the prices of fruit and vegetable product groups was 3.79%.

The above-mentioned product groups, comprising 9.38% of Armenia’s consumer basket, have contributed to the decrease of the overall level of consumer prices in the country by 0.32 percentage points during the specified period.

In March 2023, compared to March 2022, a 0.7% drop was recorded in the prices of vegetable product group, and a 5.3% drop compared to February 2023.

In the fruit product group, in March 2023, compared to March 2022, the prices increased by 8.7%, whereas compared to February 2023, a 1.8% drop was recorded.