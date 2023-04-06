News
Azerbaijan army conducts shooting training exercises
Azerbaijan army conducts shooting training exercises
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Shooting training exercises are being conducted in the Azerbaijani army.

"In accordance with the 2023 combat training plan of the ground troops, practical shooting training exercises were conducted with the crews of the mechanized units. The crews successfully performed the tasks of driving combat vehicles in difficult terrain, destroying conventional enemy targets on the spot and in motion with official weapons," reads the respective statement by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, which was disseminated by the media.
