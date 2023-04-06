Armenia PM on Azerbaijan not allowing Karabakh residents to go home: This was another shocking incident

The humanitarian situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) continues to be tense due to the ongoing closure of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan. This was stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.
"[Natural] gas supply and electricity supplies of Nagorno-Karabakh continue to be suspended. Another shocking incident happened the previous day, when a group of Nagorno-Karabakh residents, who were traveling from [Armenia’s] Goris [city] to [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert, were again not allowed [by Azerbaijanis] to return to their homes.
“This documented story once again demonstrates the assessments we made on this occasion before, and these assessments are even more intensified amid the February 22, 2023 decision of the International Court of Justice, according to which Azerbaijan must take all actions to fully resume the activities of the Lachin corridor. The previous day's incident once again recorded that the judgment of the [aforesaid] international court is not being implemented, and we must continue our international diplomatic efforts arising from this," the Armenian PM said.