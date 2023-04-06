News
Iran MP: We will not allow Israel to interfere - with Azerbaijanis’ help - with our country’s work
Region:World News, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Israel has a plan to disrupt peace and stability in the region, and therefore we have a brotherly advice to Azerbaijan not to fall into that trap. MP Rouhollah Motafakerazad said this at the session of the Iranian parliament, Fardanews reported.

"The opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tel Aviv is a big strategic mistake which will seriously damage Azerbaijan's standing among Muslims. We will not allow the Israelis to interfere—with the help of the Azerbaijanis—with the work of our country. Undoubtedly, they will suffer failure," he stated.

According to the lawmaker, Iran has been easing the tension in relations with its regional neighbors for years.

"Our patience is of strategic importance, and we ask Azerbaijan not to allow reckless comments by officials and mass media. We want these relations to be preserved," Motafakerazad added.
