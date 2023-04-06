Armenia official: Preparations being made in event of Turkey border reopening

Negotiations are being held toward opening the Armenian-Turkish border for the citizens of third countries and the holders of diplomatic passports. Rustam Badasyan, chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, told this to reporters on Thursday.
He noted that the State Revenue Committee of Armenia was conducting respective preparations with several other state agencies.
"If a final decision is made so that the [Armenian] customs office operate taking into account all customs procedures," added Badasyan.