Armenia official: Preparations being made in event of Turkey border reopening
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics


Negotiations are being held toward opening the Armenian-Turkish border for the citizens of third countries and the holders of diplomatic passports. Rustam Badasyan, chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, told this to reporters on Thursday.

He noted that the State Revenue Committee of Armenia was conducting respective preparations with several other state agencies.

"If a final decision is made so that the [Armenian] customs office operate taking into account all customs procedures," added Badasyan.
Hulusi Akar: Ankara hopes Turkish and Armenian peoples will be able to establish relations
Within the framework of friendship and cooperation, the Turkish defense minister added…
 Ararat Mirzoyan: Armenia, Turkey have agreed to open their border for 3rd countries’ citizens
By the beginning of the 2023 tourist season, the Armenian FM noted…
 Kerobyan: Border is open for Turkey agricultural products’ import, Turkish goods come to Armenia without hindrance
In general, the productivity of Armenia's economy in 2021 was about $7 per hour of GDP created by one person, the economy minister said...
 Vahan Kerobyan: Armenia-Turkey trade amounted to more than $300M in 2022
It is mainly about imports, the Armenian economy minister added…
 Armenian Foreign Ministry: Bridges and roads on border with Turkey are usable
The ministry added that work will continue to open the border to citizens of third countries...
 Opposition MP: Armenia will not get any economic benefit if Turkey border is reopened
There is no substantiated economic assessment of what benefit Armenia can have…
