shamshyan.com: Spouses found dead in Armenia village home

A tragic incident took place Thursday in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.
Att around 10:30am, a person informed the police that there were dead bodies in a house in Vardenik village.
The police officers and investigators who were dispatched to the scene found the dead bodies of Avetik H. and Anahit H., who were spouses and residents of this house, in the latter’s bathroom.
According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, external examination found no traces of violence on their bodies.