Russia MOD: 2 ceasefire violations recorded in Karabakh

Two ceasefire violations were recorded in the Martuni region of Nagorno-Karabakh; there are no affected. This is stated in Thursday’s information bulletin of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Russia about the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
According to the given facts, the command of the aforesaid Russian peacekeeping contingent is conducting an investigation into these ceasefire violations.
Also, these Russian peacekeepers escorted a motor convoy with humanitarian cargo on the Goris-Stepanakert route.
Continued cooperation is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia in order to ensure the safety of the Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents.