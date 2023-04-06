Pentagon removes Armenia from list of countries to participate in Europe military exercises

Earlier, the US Department of Defense announced the holding of the Defender 23 military exercises, which will begin on April 22, last for two months, and will cover the territory of ten European countries.
Armenia was also included in the preliminary list of participating countries.
However, a little while ago, an updated list was published, in which Armenia is no longer mentioned.
The preliminary list had stated that in addition to the United States, troops from Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom will take part in the Defender 23 military exercises.