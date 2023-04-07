Trump calls Biden ‘moron,’ lashes out at him for US losses suffered while leaving Afghanistan

Former US President Donald Trump has accused his successor, Democrat Joe Biden, of trying to shift the accountability for the hasty withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in 2021. Trump called this an "incompetent surrender."
In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “These Morons in the White House, who are systematically destroying our Country, headed up by the biggest Moron of them all, Hopeless Joe Biden, have a new disinformation game they are playing - Blame “TRUMP” for their grossly incompetent SURRENDER in Afghanistan.”
“I watched this disaster unfold just like everyone else. I saw them take out the Military FIRST, GIVE $85 Billion of military equipment, allow killing of our soldiers, and leave Americans behind. Biden is responsible, no one else!,” the post continued.