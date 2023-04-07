News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 07
USD
388.21
EUR
423.23
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.21
EUR
423.23
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Karabakh President: It is mothers who will keep Motherland alive with unfailing devotion
Karabakh President: It is mothers who will keep Motherland alive with unfailing devotion
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan issued a message on the occasion of Motherhood Day. The message reads as follows, in particular:

In this difficult and crucial period for us, the Armenian mother is the axis around which and through which the desired image of our dreamed Motherland is woven.

The heart of the wounded Artsakh continues to beat for the noble goal of having a strong and complete Motherland, and the mothers of Artsakh also confirm this with the demeanor they have manifested these days.

The Artsakh world also is a child and needs the care and warmth of its mother—the entire Armenian nation. I am convinced that it is the mothers who will keep the Motherland alive with unfailing devotion, like their children who will tell the world and continue to present the Biblical Land with great deeds...

Eternal glory to the devotees who fought for the freedom and independence of our people at all times. I bow to the strength of spirit and immeasurable strength of will of the heroic mothers, wives, sisters and daughters of our holy martyrs...
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President: Any integration process with Azerbaijan is ruled out
Harutyunyan introduced the newly-appointed State Minister…
 Artsakh President explains the reasons for Ruben Vardanyan's resignation from the post of State Minister
I held a number of consultations and also informed Ruben Vardanyan about them, we had joint discussions...
 Ruben Vardanyan dismissed from post of Artsakh State Minister
"Ruben Vardanyan and I have been together during this whole time...
 President of Artsakh partakes at plenary session of Artsakh Republic National Assembly
On 23 February Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan partook at the government hour...
 Artsakh FM visited Russia last week
Sergey Ghazaryan paid a working visit to the Russian Federation on February 12-16...
 On occasion of Artsakh Movement's 35th anniversary, President Harutyunyan pays tribute to memory of fallen heroes
President Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos