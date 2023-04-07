News
Cyprus parliament adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijan
Cyprus parliament adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party Cyprus Committee and Armenian National Committee of Cyprus, bearing in mind the closure of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and the continued provocations of Azerbaijan towards Armenia, submitted a resolution condemning Azerbaijan for consideration by the Cypriot parliament.

This resolution was debated on during Thursday’s plenary session of the Cypriot legislature and unanimously adopted, the Armenian National Committee-International informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Along with condemning Azerbaijan, this resolution calls on Azerbaijan to immediately reopen the Lachin corridor.
