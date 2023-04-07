Iran announces activation of official relations with Saudi Arabia

Trump calls Biden ‘moron,’ lashes out at him for US losses suffered while leaving Afghanistan

Armenia gasoline price decreases by 26.9%, diesel price drops by 2.8% in March 2023, compared to March 2022

Cyprus parliament adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijan

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

Armenia plans to participate in 2 other US-led military exercises in Europe

Karabakh President: It is mothers who will keep Motherland alive with unfailing devotion

Armenia Security Council chief to head for Iran

107 million drams from Mikayel Vardanyan to the mothers of children with disabilities in Gegharkunik

Newspaper: What fate awaits Rome Statute in Armenia?

Xi Jinping states China position on Ukraine issue

Pentagon removes Armenia from list of countries to participate in Europe military exercises

Russia MOD: 2 ceasefire violations recorded in Karabakh

Lavrov arrives in Turkey where he will discuss Karabakh situation settlement

Armenia to participate in US-led Defender 23 military exercises

Amaryan brothers’ Balchug Capital investment fund becomes Moscow’s Metropolis shopping center owner

Sargis Khandanyan: We will talk about CSTO mission deployment when we find that Armenia positions are met

Macron opposes nuclear weapons’ deployment outside borders of countries that have them

Use of nuclear weapons in Ukrainian crisis is unacceptable Xi Jinping says

Armenia parliament speaker publicly apologizes for his actions

Macron calls on China to persuade Putin to end Ukraine war

Azerbaijan holds military exercises in Nakhichevan

San Diego designates April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

shamshyan.com: Spouses found dead in Armenia village home

Armenia official: Preparations being made in event of Turkey border reopening

Iran MP: We will not allow Israel to interfere - with Azerbaijanis’ help - with our country’s work

Hulusi Akar: Ankara hopes Turkish and Armenian peoples will be able to establish relations

Azerbaijan army conducts shooting training exercises

Beef increases in price by 18.9%, pork drops by 13.8%, bread, pasta, cheese prices go up in Armenia

‘Spies’ photograph new Kia Rio again

Armenia premier: Deployment spots on 7km of border with Azerbaijan are specified, cartographers are working on 5km

Armenia PM on Azerbaijan not allowing Karabakh residents to go home: This was another shocking incident

Children of Armenia Fund launches appeal for kids under blockade in Artsakh

Newspaper: Hand-to-hand fight occurs between Armenian, Azerbaijani soldiers in Armenia village

Researchers studying ‘space cow’

Tatoyan Foundation: Azerbaijan government agents, ‘eco-activists,’ creating major problems in Artsakh

Karabakh state minister: Azerbaijanis blocked road saying entry is allowed in case of accepting Azerbaijan citizenship

Car, with teacher behind steering wheel, hits 10-year-old girl in Armenia’s Vardenis

Directions of cooperation with Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are discussed (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijanis shoot at Artsakh civilian working in field

Karabakh ombudsman: Incident proves behavior of obvious, undisguised lying, misleading international community

Russia MFA spox on CSTO peacekeepers’ possible deployment in Armenia: Ball is on Yerevan's court

Iran MPs slam Azerbaijan appointment of ambassador to Israel

Biden to visit UK, Ireland

Single online platform proposed to be created for Armenia apartment buildings’ management

Sergey Kopyrkin: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are doing everything within their powers

Azerbaijan attempts to transfer Armenian patients to Shushi hospital under Azerbaijani control

Sweden court overturns police ban on Koran burning protests

Karabakh presidential adviser: Azerbaijan shamelessly violated arrangement with Russian peacekeepers

Belarus envoy: No disagreements between Armenia, CSTO

Red Cross visits Lebanese Armenian man held in Azerbaijan

Japan plans to develop cooperation with NATO

Stratfor: EU observers’ deployment in Armenia could deter Azerbaijan from large-scale attack

Stepanakert: Provocation against Karabakh kids, women is equally directed against Russian peacekeepers

Karabakh MFA: International community inaction to violations of human rights is tantamount to tacit approval

Economy minister: Armenia tries to focus more on medium and high-tech products (PHOTOS)

Cuba ambassador to Armenia President: Our peoples have lot of commonalities, especially their warm-heartedness

Pashinyan discusses matters presented in international reports about Armenia, working group is set up

Ban on dairy products’ export from Armenia to Russia comes into force today

Russia MFA spox calls Trump arrest evidence of ‘crisis of liberalism’

Karabakh state minister: From now on it will be possible to travel from Artsakh to Armenia in case of urgent need

3 of 4 women transferred to Stepanakert hospital due to Azerbaijani ‘eco-activists’ intervention are discharged

Byblos Bank Armenia launches Google PayTM support for cardholders

Third world war could be unleashed under Biden's leadership, Trump says

Newspaper: Details announced from meeting of Armenia parliament inquiry committee on 2020 war circumstances

Artsakh health ministry: Lives of 4 women transferred to Stepanakert hospital not at risk

Trump becomes first former US president to be indicted

Karabakh police: Russian peacekeepers ambulance 4 women to Stepanakert

Artsakh Ombudsman presents details on Goris-Stepanakert road incident

State minister: Azerbaijanis prohibit 27 Karabakh residents’ entry to Artsakh, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers

Trump stands before New York court

Trump arrested

Armenia premier, Sweden MPs discuss cooperation agenda

Armenia PM Pashinyan receives Russia deputy premier: There is need for more dynamic contacts

Yerevan ex-mayor Hrachya Sargsyan appointed Armenia PM adviser

Slovakia legislature delegation lays flowers at Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Iraqi Kurdistan, Baghdad sign agreement on oil exports’ resumption

Belgium police raid European People's Party headquarters in Brussels

Alen Simonyan: Sweden is one of important partners in context of Armenia-EU relations

Turkey creating new air defense system

NATO chief confident that Sweden will soon become full NATO member

More than 140 hectares of land in Karabakh remains uncultivated due to Azerbaijan terrorist behavior

International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to provide €92.3M loan to Armenia

Slovakia parliament foreign affairs committee chief: Lachin crisis is not matter of environmentalists at all

Alen Simonyan: I invite Levon Ter-Petrosyan to only instance endowed with primary mandate, Armenia National Assembly

Armenia legislature committee approves Anahit Manasyan’s candidacy for ombudsperson’s office

Armenia First President: Ruling faction is obligated to launch parliament speaker Alen Simonyan's dismissal

Croatia MPs visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

12 medical patients transferred from Artsakh to Armenia, 6 others return

Armenia-US economic cooperation agenda is discussed (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan military pilots test night flights

Resident, 26, diagnosed with foot amputation after landmine explosion in Karabakh

Yerevan city council shall elect new mayor on April 11 but ruling faction to not nominate candidate

Mirzoyan, Romania Chamber of Deputies vice-speaker attend opening of exhibition dedicated to Romanian Armenian

Armenia parliament committee debating on selecting ombudsperson candidate

Yahoo News: District attorney turns all charges against Trump into felony counts

Bloomberg: NATO chief calls on allies to donate €500M to Ukraine annually

UN experts call on Azerbaijan to immediately restore traffic through Lachin corridor

10,000 US Army soldiers suffer from obesity after pandemic