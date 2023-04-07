Armenia tourism committee chief: We had 450,000 tourists in first 3 months, domestic tourism increased 20%

On May 27-28, the provincial tourism exhibition "Know Armenia" will take place in Yerevan, there will be interesting events, and all provinces of Armenia will be in attendance. Sisian Boghossian, Chairperson of the Tourism Committee of Armenia, told this to a press conference Friday.

According to her, at the aforesaid exhibition, the provinces of Armenia will have their separate pavilions where they will present their culture, cuisine, wine, as well as adventure and nature-related destinations.

"There will be competition between them. Participants can register on our Facebook page. During those two days there will also be raffles, and those registered can participate. The prizes will be various tours. There will also be a separate adventure pavilion," she said.

As per Boghossian, in 2022 compared to 2021, a 20-percent increase was recorded in Armenia’s domestic tourism.

"We have a website where we show the unique places of Armenia that tourists can visit. Until the end of the year, we will assist ten new businesses that will create ten new tour products in Armenia," she added.

Also, the head of the Tourism Committee of Armenia presented some statistical figures, stating: "In March, we had 160 thousand tourists in Armenia, which is a good number for us. In 2019, we had 119 thousand tourists. In the first three months we had 450 thousand tourists, while in the first quarter of 2019 we had 360 thousand tourists. Activeness is high, at the moment, from Russia as well as Iran. The other day was their Nowruz. We have had quite a few tourists from Iran, as well as from Georgia at the moment. We have done quite a lot of work with Dubai, and we are already seeing the results. There is quite a lot of [tourist] flow from Dubai in the first three months. We have direct flights with three Italian cities, which ensures a flow of tourists from Italy as well. Our target [tourism] markets are Russia, Iran, Georgia, the Armenian diaspora of America. We are working also towards the markets of Germany, France, and Dubai."

And when asked what the tourists coming to Armenia are interested in, Boghossian responded: "They are different. For example, German tourists are interested in expeditions, but those coming from Dubai are more interested in winter tourism; they come more in winter, as they don't have winter in Dubai."