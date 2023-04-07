News
Friday
April 07
News
12 patients with major illnesses transferred from Karabakh to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with Armenia, 12 patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh—with major illnesses of the oncology and cardiovascular system—were transported Friday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with the mediation and escorting of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

And nine patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment, returned to Artsakh together with accompanying persons, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informed.

Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical centers of Artsakh.

Seven children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of Arevik Medical Center.

Nine patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Center, and three of them are in critical condition.

A total of 276 medical patients have been transported so far from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and assistance of the ICRC.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
