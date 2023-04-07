Sky News: Harry, Meghan to not attend King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have been turned down for their request that "Happy Birthday" be sung to their young son Archie during King Charles' coronation on May 6 because the ceremony is on his grandson's birthday, royal commentator Angela Levin has said, Sky News reports.
They demanded to stand on the balcony during the coronation. On the one hand, they were very affectionate, saying that they wanted such an intimate family moment. On the other hand, they demanded that they be there with their children, as well as that they apologize first and that they sing "Happy Birthday" to their Archie during the state event. All this was not possible, that's why they won't be there, Levin said.