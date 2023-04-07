Georgia PM: Our main task is to maintain peace, stability in region

Our main task is to maintain peace and stability in the region, to implement more projects, and we believe that with such warm friendship and brotherhood, we will implement many projects. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated this at Friday’s joint news conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, reports Georgia Online.
"Azerbaijan is not only our friend and neighbor, but also a very strong strategic partner, a trade partner for many years. Together with you, we have implemented very important projects of historical significance, which further connected our peoples...
“We have repeatedly mentioned the projects of historical importance, which have already been implemented and are already working successfully. As you know, Georgia is a very reliable transit partner country. And as Mr. President mentioned, we are working towards the implementation of these important projects, and we are not stopping. We are working on new initiatives, such as the Black Sea Electric Cable, to develop the so-called green corridor. Georgia and Azerbaijan have great potential for supplying Europe with green renewable energy, which is very important. This is promising, this is the future, and of course both countries should invest more in this regard.
“I also want to say about the development of the so-called middle corridor. We are working together in this regard. Our desire is to eliminate all obstacles in the near future. We must jointly develop the infrastructures: ports, railways. You know that this year we are going to build the port of Anaklia. In about a year, we will also complete the railway expansion project. Active work is being done toward the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, too. All this, of course, will also contribute to the increase of freight traffic toward of our region," said the Prime Minister of Georgia.