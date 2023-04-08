Russia loses election to three UN bodies, including Armenia

Russia lost elections to three United Nations bodies this week, The Associated Press reports.
“The voting in the 54-member U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) followed the approval of six non-binding resolutions against Russia by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly. The latter - on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - called for Moscow to stop hostilities and withdraw its troops and was adopted by 141 votes to 7 with 32 abstentions,” the media outlet reports.
In the ECOSOC voting, Russia suffered an overwhelming defeat from Romania in the struggle for a seat on the Commission on the Status of Women. It conceded to Estonia the right to be a member of the executive board of the UN children's agency UNICEF. In addition, Russia was defeated by Armenia and the Czech Republic in a secret ballot for membership in the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.
In the voting for members of 14 commissions, boards and expert groups supervised by ECOSOC, Russia was elected to the Commission for Social Development by acclamation.
Russia was also elected by acclamation to the Intergovernmental Working Group of Experts on International Accounting and Reporting Standards.