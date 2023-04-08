News
Car overturned and caught fire near Getap village, no casualties
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

On April 8, at around 12:27 am, the Crisis Management Division of Vayots Dzor Province received an alert that an accident involving fire occurred near Getap village.

The task force and the fire rescue squad of the Regional Rescue Service of RA Ministry of Internal Affairs arrived at the scene.

On the 121st km of the Yerevan-Meghri interstate highway, a "Nissan Teana" car left the roadway and overturned catching fire, no casualties were reported.

The fire was eliminated at around 01։06 am.

The rescue team moved the car to a tow truck.
