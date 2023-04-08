Jirair Sefilian forbidden to leave Armenia

Jirair Sefilian's departure from Armenia was banned at the Zvartnots Airport in Yerevan, as said in the statement released by the Central Office of the National Democratic Pole. The statement, in particular, says: “A couple of hours ago, at the Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, a member of the Council of the National Democratic Pole, Jirair Sefilian, was forbidden to leave the territory of Armenia. It was verbally reported that the ban had been put by the Court of Cassation of the Republic of Armenia. On December 20, 2019, the RA Court of Cassation issued a decision on a well-known case, which in no way restricts Sefilian’s right to free movement. We have already applied to the competent authorities with a request to urgently remove the artificial obstacles and restore the violated rights of Sefilian.”