Ansarullah pulls out porces from Yemen

UAE began withdrawing troops from Yemen, senior political official of Ansarullah Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said on Saturday, IRNA reports. “We will not allow the presence of any UAE forces on any inch of Yemeni territory," Al-Bukhaiti told Al Mayadeen, he said, adding that the complicity of UAE with Saudi Arabia in the attack on Yemen was a big mistake. “We will reinforce any Saudi approach to achieve peace with Yemen or any other party,” he affirmed. According to Al Mayadeen, the Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia informed about the decision to withdraw from the war in Yemen. The extension of the ceasefire under this condition will be followed by an official statement by Saudi Arabia about the end of the war.