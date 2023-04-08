14 patients transported from Artsakh to Armenia thanks to ICRC efforts

On April 8, due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia by Azerbaijanis, with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), 14 patients were transported from the Republican Medical Center of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare to various specialized medical centers in Armenia. As Armenian News outlet NEWS.am was informed by the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh, 7 patients sent for treatment to Armenia within the framework of the state order returned to Artsakh escorted by the International Committee of the Red Cross. Medical institutions of the Ministry of Health of Artsakh still do not carry out planned surgeries. 6 children are in the neonatal and intensive care unit of the Medical Association "Arevik". 9 patients are in the intensive care unit of CJSC "Republican Medical Center", three of them are in critical condition. So far, with the mediation and escort of the ICRC, a total of 290 patients have been transported from Artsakh to Armenia.