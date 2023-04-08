News
Pentagon: Inclusion of Armenia in Defender 23 participant list happened by mistake
The inclusion of Armenia in the list of countries participating in the Multinational Exercise Defender 23 was a mistake made by the Pentagon's internal press team. This was the answer by United States Department of Defense to the query of the radio station "Voice of America".

Armenia has never participated in the Defender 23 Multinational Exercise and should not have been included in the list of participants, Pentagon said.

US Department of Defense announced the participation of Armenia in the Defender 23 Multinational Exercises, which will kick off on the 22nd of April, but later the department edited the message, removing the Republic of Armenia from the list of participants.
