Pentagon: Inclusion of Armenia in Defender 23 participant list happened by mistake

The inclusion of Armenia in the list of countries participating in the Multinational Exercise Defender 23 was a mistake made by the Pentagon's internal press team. This was the answer by United States Department of Defense to the query of the radio station "Voice of America".
