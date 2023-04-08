Produced water from Zangezur Combine leaking due to power outages

Due to emergency power outages that occurred on April 7 in the Syunik region, the work of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine came to a halt, as said in the statement issued by ZCMC. “Due to an unprecedented power outage in the region of Syunik, there was a failure in the operation of the combine, including the regulated flow of water through the slurry pipeline. For this reason, there was a leakage of water that spilled into the territory of Kajaran Municipality and the Kajaran-Meghri section of the M2 highway,” the report says. As a result of the prompt actions of the company's employees, the leakage was stopped within 15 to 20 minutes, then work began on cleaning the roads, which continue today