Produced water from Zangezur Combine leaking due to power outages
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Due to emergency power outages that occurred on April 7 in the Syunik region, the work of the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine came to a halt, as said in the statement issued by ZCMC. “Due to an unprecedented power outage in the region of Syunik, there was a failure in the operation of the combine, including the regulated flow of water through the slurry pipeline. For this reason, there was a leakage of water that spilled into the territory of Kajaran Municipality and the Kajaran-Meghri section of the M2 highway,” the report says. As a result of the prompt actions of the company's employees, the leakage was stopped within 15 to 20 minutes, then work began on cleaning the roads, which continue today
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
