Israeli Air Force shell Syrian territories

The Israel Defense Forces informed they struck targets in Syria early Sunday morning after the launch of six rockets from the Syrian territory towards Israel, The Associated Press reports.
After the second launch of three rockets, Israel initially claimed to have responded with artillery fire on the area in Syria from which the rockets had been fired. Later, the Israeli Armed Forces said that Israeli fighters attacked the sites of the Syrian army, including the complex of the 4th Armoured Division of Syria, radar and artillery posts.
During the second attack that took place on Sunday night, two rockets crossed the Israeli border, one of which was intercepted, and the second one fell in an open area, Israeli military said.
During the first attack on Saturday, one rocket landed in a field in the Golan Heights, which is annexed by Israel. Fragments of another destroyed rocket fell on the territory of Jordanian near the Syrian border, Jordanian Armed Forces (known as Arab Army) said.