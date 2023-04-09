News
Car burning in Yerevan's Nork district, driver and passenger hospitalized
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A car burned down last night in the Nork district of Yerevan, there are casualties. NEWS.am received the information from the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On April 8, at around 10:24 p.m., the National Center for Crisis Management of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was alerted that a car was on fire near one of the houses on Nork 8th Street in Yerevan. One combat unit from the fire rescue squad of Yerevan's Rescue Service Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs arrived at the scene of the incident.

Before the arrival of the rescue squad, the driver and the passenger were transported to the “National Center of Burns and Dermatology” CJSC, their condition is assessed as moderate.

The fire was extinguished at around 22:54.
