Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus provoked a "hysterical reaction" from the West. This was stated by the Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, URA.RU reports.
“We see a very unrestrained reaction from The Collective West to the announcements made by President Putin... In this case, they [Western countries] are prone to such a hysterical reaction to our plans to build storage facilities for tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus,” Peskov said on the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on the TV channel Россия-1.
The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation also noted that at the same time, the West does not raise the issue of American nuclear weapons in European countries.