Getap bridge in risk of collapse, traffic becomes one-way

Erdogan and Herzog discuss tension in Jerusalem

Israeli Air Force shell Syrian territories

4 more recent earthquakes hit Turkey

Current and former presidents of Artsakh attend Easter

Catholicos of All Armenians: we are witnessing enmity creating division among Armenians around the world

Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates Easter

Car burning in Yerevan's Nork district, driver and passenger hospitalized

Which apps drain your smartphone battery faster?

Jirair Sefilian forbidden to leave Armenia

Delegation Led by Simonyan to visit Saint Petersburg

Produced water from Zangezur Combine leaking due to power outages

Ansarullah pulls out porces from Yemen

Pioli: The result is negative, but not the performance

14 patients transported from Artsakh to Armenia thanks to ICRC efforts

Car overturned and caught fire near Getap village, no casualties

Pentagon: Inclusion of Armenia in Defender 23 participant list happened by mistake

US investigates possible leak of Ukraine war documents

Russia loses election to three UN bodies, including Armenia

An interactive map of Mars has been created։ Anyone can spot rocks and traces of storms on it

Forbes names the world’s number 1 loser billionaire: It’s not Elon Musk

Google accidentally transferred $10-1000 to several Google Pay users։ Not everyone had to pay back the money

22 decisions on customs domain signed at Customs Union meeting in Yerevan

Reuters: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan in talks to pipe 5 mln tons of Kazakh oil

Pashinyan: Armenia stands ready to enhance cooperation with World Health Organization

Sky News: Harry, Meghan to not attend King Charles’ coronation

Washington Apple Store robbed of $500,000 in iPhones: 436 iPhones stolen

Azerbaijan shoots at farmers carrying out spring sowing in Armenia village

Serob Bejanyan is appointed Armenia Ambassador to Malaysia

Georgia PM: Our main task is to maintain peace, stability in region

General Patrick Ellis discusses Armenian-American defense cooperation with Armenia MOD officials (PHOTOS)

Berlusconi says he believes in his recovery

MOD: Armenia army units did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

Twitter disables free access to its API։ many apps and websites are facing problems

Pashinyan stresses importance of Armenia-US strategic agenda dialogue

Russian peacekeepers evacuate 63 Russia citizens from Karabakh

Lavrov: Russia hopes that extra-regional players will not interfere with Transcaucasia settlement

Security Council secretary, Arun Venkataraman discuss Armenia-US investments

Meeting on economy, energy issues held within framework of Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue

Turkey FM announces need for urgent signing of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty

A speaking competitor of ChatGPT: Google’s AI tool will make it possible to "interact" with the search engine like a real conversation

Armenia MFA on possible CSTO mission: Work is ongoing

Milan to not renew contract with Ibrahimovic

Armenia tourism committee chief: We had 450,000 tourists in first 3 months, domestic tourism increased 20%

Pashinyan has phone talk with Putin, they discuss ongoing crisis in Karabakh

12 patients with major illnesses transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon

Bing Image Creator: New AI tool, with which one can create images based on text, introduced in Microsoft Edge

US Secretary of State announces timeframe for Ukraine counterattack

Iran announces activation of official relations with Saudi Arabia

Trump calls Biden ‘moron,’ lashes out at him for US losses suffered while leaving Afghanistan

Blinken: China must convince Russia to return occupied territories of Ukraine

Armenia gasoline price decreases by 26.9%, diesel price drops by 2.8% in March 2023, compared to March 2022

Cyprus parliament adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijan

Haaland trains in full, ready for upcoming match (PHOTO, VIDEO)

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

Armenia plans to participate in 2 other US-led military exercises in Europe

Karabakh President: It is mothers who will keep Motherland alive with unfailing devotion

Meta cuts support staff as well: What problems Facebook, Instagram users are having?

Armenia Security Council chief to head for Iran

107 million drams from Mikayel Vardanyan to the mothers of children with disabilities in Gegharkunik

Newspaper: What fate awaits Rome Statute in Armenia?

Milan reach deal with Rafael Leao

French Cup: Toulouse are in final (VIDEO)

Xi Jinping states China position on Ukraine issue

Pentagon removes Armenia from list of countries to participate in Europe military exercises

Scientists discover an exoplanet that emits repetitive radio signals: What does it mean?

Russia MOD: 2 ceasefire violations recorded in Karabakh

Lavrov arrives in Turkey where he will discuss Karabakh situation settlement

Armen Harutyunyan: Armenia can reach Singapore if it uses all its opportunities correctly

Armenia to participate in US-led Defender 23 military exercises

Amaryan brothers’ Balchug Capital investment fund becomes Moscow’s Metropolis shopping center owner

Sargis Khandanyan: We will talk about CSTO mission deployment when we find that Armenia positions are met

The 8 worst Android smartphones under $250

Macron opposes nuclear weapons’ deployment outside borders of countries that have them

Use of nuclear weapons in Ukrainian crisis is unacceptable Xi Jinping says

Armenia parliament speaker publicly apologizes for his actions

Macron calls on China to persuade Putin to end Ukraine war

Azerbaijan holds military exercises in Nakhichevan

San Diego designates April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

How, where does digital transformation begin? What does ‘Doing Digital’ really mean?

shamshyan.com: Spouses found dead in Armenia village home

Armenia official: Preparations being made in event of Turkey border reopening

Iran MP: We will not allow Israel to interfere - with Azerbaijanis’ help - with our country’s work

Distinguished Speakers have joined Orion Summit 2023

Hulusi Akar: Ankara hopes Turkish and Armenian peoples will be able to establish relations

Azerbaijan army conducts shooting training exercises

WhatsApp Interface to be updated: What changes are planned?

Beef increases in price by 18.9%, pork drops by 13.8%, bread, pasta, cheese prices go up in Armenia

Armenia's Brunette will be in Eurovision 2023 top 10, Sweden will win, BBC predicts

‘Spies’ photograph new Kia Rio again

Armenia premier: Deployment spots on 7km of border with Azerbaijan are specified, cartographers are working on 5km

Armenia PM on Azerbaijan not allowing Karabakh residents to go home: This was another shocking incident

Children of Armenia Fund launches appeal for kids under blockade in Artsakh

Almost all Apple services to become unavailable for devices with older OS: Which devices are we talking about?

Newspaper: Hand-to-hand fight occurs between Armenian, Azerbaijani soldiers in Armenia village

Premier League: Man United, Newcastle win (VIDEOS)

Copa del Rey: Barca lose to Real 0-4, Benzema scores hat-trick (VIDEO)

DFB-Pokal: RB Leipzig eliminate Dortmund (VIDEO)

Researchers studying ‘space cow’