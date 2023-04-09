Current and former presidents of Artsakh attend Easter

On April 9, Republic of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan attended the liturgy celebrated on April 9 on the occasion of the Resurrection of Christ at the Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert, the Office of the Artsakh Republic President reports.
The liturgy was served by The Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan.
The liturgy was also attended by the second and third presidents of Artsakh - Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, as well as representatives of the legislative and executive bodies of the Republic.