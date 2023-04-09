Hamburg police warn of possible toxins from fire

On Sunday the police in German Hamburg warned local residents about the possible presence of toxins in the air after a warehouse caught fire, Reuters reports.
Around 140 people were evacuated and it is not yet clear as to how dangerous the situation is. Police and firefighters are evaluating the situation, a police spokesman said, a police spokesman says.
Authorities say the fire originated in Rothenburgsort, a few kilometers southeast of the center of Hamburg, with a cloud of smoke moving towards the center of the city.