Drug trafficking leader gets life for for smuggling drugs into US

Last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor passes at 103

Pope Francis calls for end of wars globally

Macron after meeting Xi Jinping: Europe should't be US or China "followers"

Ukrainian President to receive Charlemagne Prize

Meeting of Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran MFA postponed

NYT: Mossad backed protests against Israeli judicial reform

Hamburg police warn of possible toxins from fire

Peskov: West's reaction to Putin's nuclear plans in Belarus is "hysteria"

Getap bridge in risk of collapse, traffic becomes one-way

Erdogan and Herzog discuss tension in Jerusalem

Israeli Air Force shell Syrian territories

4 more recent earthquakes hit Turkey

Current and former presidents of Artsakh attend Easter

Catholicos of All Armenians: we are witnessing enmity creating division among Armenians around the world

Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates Easter

Car burning in Yerevan's Nork district, driver and passenger hospitalized

Jirair Sefilian forbidden to leave Armenia

Delegation Led by Simonyan to visit Saint Petersburg

Produced water from Zangezur Combine leaking due to power outages

Ansarullah pulls out porces from Yemen

14 patients transported from Artsakh to Armenia thanks to ICRC efforts

Car overturned and caught fire near Getap village, no casualties

Pentagon: Inclusion of Armenia in Defender 23 participant list happened by mistake

US investigates possible leak of Ukraine war documents

Russia loses election to three UN bodies, including Armenia

22 decisions on customs domain signed at Customs Union meeting in Yerevan

Reuters: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan in talks to pipe 5 mln tons of Kazakh oil

Pashinyan: Armenia stands ready to enhance cooperation with World Health Organization

Sky News: Harry, Meghan to not attend King Charles’ coronation

Azerbaijan shoots at farmers carrying out spring sowing in Armenia village

Serob Bejanyan is appointed Armenia Ambassador to Malaysia

Georgia PM: Our main task is to maintain peace, stability in region

General Patrick Ellis discusses Armenian-American defense cooperation with Armenia MOD officials (PHOTOS)

Berlusconi says he believes in his recovery

MOD: Armenia army units did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

Pashinyan stresses importance of Armenia-US strategic agenda dialogue

Russian peacekeepers evacuate 63 Russia citizens from Karabakh

Lavrov: Russia hopes that extra-regional players will not interfere with Transcaucasia settlement

Security Council secretary, Arun Venkataraman discuss Armenia-US investments

Meeting on economy, energy issues held within framework of Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue

Turkey FM announces need for urgent signing of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty

Armenia MFA on possible CSTO mission: Work is ongoing

Armenia tourism committee chief: We had 450,000 tourists in first 3 months, domestic tourism increased 20%

Pashinyan has phone talk with Putin, they discuss ongoing crisis in Karabakh

12 patients with major illnesses transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon

US Secretary of State announces timeframe for Ukraine counterattack

Iran announces activation of official relations with Saudi Arabia

Trump calls Biden ‘moron,’ lashes out at him for US losses suffered while leaving Afghanistan

Blinken: China must convince Russia to return occupied territories of Ukraine

Armenia gasoline price decreases by 26.9%, diesel price drops by 2.8% in March 2023, compared to March 2022

Cyprus parliament adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijan

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

Armenia plans to participate in 2 other US-led military exercises in Europe

Karabakh President: It is mothers who will keep Motherland alive with unfailing devotion

Armenia Security Council chief to head for Iran

107 million drams from Mikayel Vardanyan to the mothers of children with disabilities in Gegharkunik

Newspaper: What fate awaits Rome Statute in Armenia?

Xi Jinping states China position on Ukraine issue

Pentagon removes Armenia from list of countries to participate in Europe military exercises

Russia MOD: 2 ceasefire violations recorded in Karabakh

Lavrov arrives in Turkey where he will discuss Karabakh situation settlement

Armenia to participate in US-led Defender 23 military exercises

Amaryan brothers’ Balchug Capital investment fund becomes Moscow’s Metropolis shopping center owner

Sargis Khandanyan: We will talk about CSTO mission deployment when we find that Armenia positions are met

Macron opposes nuclear weapons’ deployment outside borders of countries that have them

Use of nuclear weapons in Ukrainian crisis is unacceptable Xi Jinping says

Armenia parliament speaker publicly apologizes for his actions

Macron calls on China to persuade Putin to end Ukraine war

Azerbaijan holds military exercises in Nakhichevan

San Diego designates April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

shamshyan.com: Spouses found dead in Armenia village home

Armenia official: Preparations being made in event of Turkey border reopening

Iran MP: We will not allow Israel to interfere - with Azerbaijanis’ help - with our country’s work

Hulusi Akar: Ankara hopes Turkish and Armenian peoples will be able to establish relations

Azerbaijan army conducts shooting training exercises

Beef increases in price by 18.9%, pork drops by 13.8%, bread, pasta, cheese prices go up in Armenia

‘Spies’ photograph new Kia Rio again

Armenia premier: Deployment spots on 7km of border with Azerbaijan are specified, cartographers are working on 5km

Armenia PM on Azerbaijan not allowing Karabakh residents to go home: This was another shocking incident

Children of Armenia Fund launches appeal for kids under blockade in Artsakh

Newspaper: Hand-to-hand fight occurs between Armenian, Azerbaijani soldiers in Armenia village

Researchers studying ‘space cow’

Tatoyan Foundation: Azerbaijan government agents, ‘eco-activists,’ creating major problems in Artsakh

Karabakh state minister: Azerbaijanis blocked road saying entry is allowed in case of accepting Azerbaijan citizenship

Car, with teacher behind steering wheel, hits 10-year-old girl in Armenia’s Vardenis

Directions of cooperation with Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are discussed (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijanis shoot at Artsakh civilian working in field

Russia MOD: 2 ceasefire violations recorded in Karabakh

Karabakh ombudsman: Incident proves behavior of obvious, undisguised lying, misleading international community

Russia MFA spox on CSTO peacekeepers’ possible deployment in Armenia: Ball is on Yerevan's court

Iran MPs slam Azerbaijan appointment of ambassador to Israel

Biden to visit UK, Ireland

Single online platform proposed to be created for Armenia apartment buildings’ management

Sergey Kopyrkin: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are doing everything within their powers

Azerbaijan attempts to transfer Armenian patients to Shushi hospital under Azerbaijani control

Sweden court overturns police ban on Koran burning protests

Karabakh presidential adviser: Azerbaijan shamelessly violated arrangement with Russian peacekeepers

Belarus envoy: No disagreements between Armenia, CSTO