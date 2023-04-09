Ukrainian President to receive Charlemagne Prize

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to deliver words of praise to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the ceremony of the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen on May 14. This was reported by the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag (BAMS), citing circles of the government.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people have become laureates of the prestigious International Charlemagne Prize for 2023. The award committee announced its decision on December 16, 2022. The prize has been awarded since 1950 in Aachen, Germany, for an outstanding contribution to the unification of Europe.
The 2022 prize was given to Belarusian political activists Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Maria Kolesnikova and Veronika Tsepkalo for "freedom, democracy and human rights".