Last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor passes at 103

The last surviving prosecutor of the Nuremberg Trials after the end of WW II, Benjamin Ferencz, passed away at the age of 103, BBC reports.
Ferencz was only 27 years old when he had Nazi officers convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
He later advocated for the creation of an international court to prosecute war criminals, a goal that was realized in 2002.
Ferencz passed in his sleep on Friday night at a nursing home in Boynton Beach, Florida.
Ferencz was survived by a son and three daughters. His wife Gertrude Fried passed away in 2019.